Nissan To Revive Iconic Off-Roader..... IF They Survive

It looks like Nissan is reviving an iconic nameplate in the next two years. That is, if the company lasts that long.

Nissan, which recently reported potentially catastrophic financial numbers, is planning six new models – including plug-in hybrids and EVs – that the company hopes will hit showrooms by 2027.

Yesterday, the automaker revealed a teaser picture of the upcoming cars. Several seemingly SUV-sized new vehicles lurked in the background of the image.