Nissan To Shut Down Mexican Pickup Plant

Nissan Motor Company has confirmed it will close its Civac assembly plant in Mexico by March 2026, citing low operating rates and ongoing financial difficulties. The decision marks the end of operations at the automaker's first factory outside Japan, which opened in 1966.

The company announced the closure on Wednesday, noting that production from the Civac facility will be integrated into other operations in Mexico. Nissan did not specify which plants will absorb Civac's current output.



The plant, located in the city of Cuernavaca, Morelos, currently builds the South American version of the Frontier pickup, known as the NP300, NP300 Navara, or NP300 Frontier, as well as the Mexico-only V-Drive sedan based on the N17 Versa, and the latest N18 Versa sold in the United States.