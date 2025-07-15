Nissan To Shutter Japanese Flagship Plant With 2,400 Workers

The factory in Oppama, Japan, employs approximately 2,400 people, who will lose their jobs in March 2028. Car production will move to another Nissan plant in southwestern Japan.

After that, all models that had been made or scheduled for production at Oppama will be made at Nissan Motor Kyushu, in Fukuoka Prefecture. The Oppama plant has been a prized symbol for Nissan Motor Corp., which rolled out its Leaf electric car there in 2010, ahead of key rivals.