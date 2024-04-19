Nissan To Sidestep Infiniti And Take On the Acura MDX With An Upscale Murano

Nissan has come a long way in the past few years as the company has introduced new or updated versions of the Altima, Sentra, Kicks, Rogue, Frontier, and Z. Now the company is preparing to unveil redesigned versions of the Armada and Murano, both of which will launch this year.

According to dealers who spoke to Autonews, the next-generation crossover will focus on luxury and resemble the Acura MDX. Specifics are in short supply, but the model will reportedly have a bold grille as well as a “wide Porsche-like rear.”