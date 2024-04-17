Nissan To Use Gigacasting Process To Make EVs Less Expensive And Possibly Less Repairable

Nissan is taking a leaf out of Tesla's book, introducing gigacasting to the manufacturing process of future EV parts. The Tesla Model Y made gigacasting famous, but the idea is simple - it's a form of integrated die-casting production where chassis parts are formed in large aluminum pieces that are then joined together. This approach saves costs by reducing individual components, but it must be done perfectly to prevent these large pieces from warping and cracking. Whatever the drawbacks, the benefits seem to outweigh them because Nissan is not the first legacy automaker to copy Tesla's homework. In fact, since the Model Y was introduced in 2020, automakers to explore gigacasting have included Volkswagen, Hyundai, Ford, and Toyota.



