Nissan Trademarks Z Warrior For An Off Road Version Of The Sports Car

Nissan has a trim line in Australia called Warrior. It’s an all-terrain upgrade that the company currently offers on the Navara and Patrol, and it might be coming to the Z sports car. The automaker recently filed a trademark with IP Australia for the Z Warrior name.

A high-riding version of the Z wouldn’t make it a unicorn. Porsche has the 911 Dakar and Lamborghini delivered the Huracan Sterrato, so why can’t the Z join in the fun? The automaker teased us last year with the Safari Rally Z Tribute that took inspiration from the Datsun 240Z that won the 1971 East African Safari Rally.