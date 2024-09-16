Nissan Trademarks Z Warrior For An Off Road Version Of The Sports Car

Agent009 submitted on 9/16/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:57 AM

Views : 476 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nissan has a trim line in Australia called Warrior. It’s an all-terrain upgrade that the company currently offers on the Navara and Patrol, and it might be coming to the Z sports car. The automaker recently filed a trademark with IP Australia for the Z Warrior name.
 
A high-riding version of the Z wouldn’t make it a unicorn. Porsche has the 911 Dakar and Lamborghini delivered the Huracan Sterrato, so why can’t the Z join in the fun? The automaker teased us last year with the Safari Rally Z Tribute that took inspiration from the Datsun 240Z that won the 1971 East African Safari Rally.
 


Read Article


Nissan Trademarks Z Warrior For An Off Road Version Of The Sports Car

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)