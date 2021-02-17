Nissan Trims Production Line Hours As Quake Induced Parts Shortages Mount

Nissan Motor Co. will adjust production in Fukuoka Prefecture this week due to disruptions in parts supplies after an earthquake hit northeastern Japan, two sources familiar with the matter said. The earthquake on Saturday affected supplier Hitachi Astemo, the sources said. Hitachi Astemo, a joint venture between Hitachi Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., produces parts for car suspension systems at its plant in Fukushima Prefecture that are used by automakers including Nissan and Toyota Motor Corp.



Read Article