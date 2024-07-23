Nissan Wants To Compete With Toyota And Mazda In The Affordable Sportscar Market

The Silvia, also known as the 200SX and 240SX in some markets, may have vanished from Nissan’s lineup since 2002, but there’s a promising chance the nameplate could make a comeback. The company’s global product boss acknowledged that reviving the Silvia would be challenging, yet he believes they could make it work.

Ivan Espinosa, Vice President of Nissan’s Global Product Strategy and Product Planning Division, discussed the “far-fetched” idea of a new Silvia positioned below the GT-R. He envisions it offering “good enough power at the right price that customers find attractive”. Espinosa expressed his passion for reviving the Silvia, adding that the nameplate has a lot of fans.