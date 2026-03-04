Nissan Warns 51 Leaf Owners To Park Their Car And Stay Far Away From It

Agent009 submitted on 4/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:02:24 PM

Views : 5,076 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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The current Nissan Leaf hasn’t even been out for a full year, and yet the company is already issuing a serious safety recall. 51 owners might have a car that could, in very specific circumstances, experience a thermal event. Put simply, the specific vehicles could catch fire, so Nissan is telling owners to take several safety precautions, including parking outside.
 
According to the recall, the issue traces back to the 78-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. During the supplier’s manufacturing process, the edge of a battery cathode may have been torn. If that damaged section folds over inside the cell, it can create an internal short circuit.


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Nissan Warns 51 Leaf Owners To Park Their Car And Stay Far Away From It

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