Nissan Will Answer The 4Runner With The 2028 Xterra

Less than a day after Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa told The Drive that “Nissan is back” the automaker is preparing to put its money where its mouth is.
 
On Wednesday, in Las Vegas at the automaker’s North American Automotive Dealer Show (NADA) meeting Automotive News reported that dealers were shown the new Xterra, and a family of body-on-frame vehicles were confirmed alongside the revived off-roader.
 
The Xterra, which is said to be arriving in the second half of 2028, will be followed by an Infiniti variant, new body-on-frame Pathfinder, Frontier pickup, and Infiniti QX60.


