Nissan Z Steals Toyota Supra Sales In Q1

Nissan Z demand began to show signs of life last July. Sales jumped 50.8 percent in the first half of 2024, and it appears the company is building on that momentum. First-quarter sales results are in, and Z sales are up a whopping 221 percent year-over-year, with Nissan selling 2,154 Zs so far.

The Z’s strong start to the year puts it well ahead of the Toyota Supra, BMW Z4, and Subaru BRZ—just like the Dodge Charger Daytona EV. It even outsold the Mazda MX-5 Miata. Toyota sold just 421 Supras, while Mazda moved 1,947 Miatas. If the sales boom continues, the Z could have its best sales year after 2024, when the company sold 3,164 coupes.