Nissan Z US Launch Delayed Until Summer

Nissan has delayed its planned successor to the 370Z , citing the now-familiar “unforeseen supply chain issues.” Originally planned for a spring launch, the next Fairlady Z won’t be having her coming-out-party until this summer.



The news came via Car and Driver after the company told the Japanese market it would be forced to postpone the coupe’s launch. Despite the automaker’s U.S. website still listing the model as arriving in the spring of 2022, Nissan confirmed that the Z would be similarly delayed for North America. Ed. note: The media drives are either already beginning or taking place over the next week, and your humble M.E. has been assigned a test vehicle for next month, so at least some vehicles have been built.







