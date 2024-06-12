Nissan's Decision To Skip Hybrids And Go EV Only May Prove To Be Fatal

As the COVID pandemic eased up, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida went full-speed ahead on an all-electric future and stepped away from hybrids. That decision could end Uchida's tenure as the head of Nissan, as it's a major factor in the automaker's current financial woes.

At least that's the conclusion in a recent report from Reuters, which revealed some internal concerns over Uchida's vision to leave hybrids behind. Citing unnamed sources familiar with Nissan's plan, questions arose months ago from managers about the lack of hybrid models for the US market. The report alleges that Nissan leadership didn't think the rising demand for hybrids would last.