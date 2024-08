Nissan is poised to expand its line-up of high-performance Nismo models offered in the UK, including a return of sports cars and tuned versions of key mainstream machines.

The Japanese firm recently confirmed that it will launch the Ariya Nismo in Europe early next year as the electric SUV’s new performance flagship.

It will also be the first model to carry the branding in the region since the GT-R Nismo was taken off sale due to increasingly stringent emissions regulations.