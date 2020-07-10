No Campground? No Problem. The Ford Bronco Overland Concept Has You Covered

Ford hasn't been shy about touting Bronco accessories. That said, we haven't really seen much about it save for occasional accessorized concepts like this one, decked out for camping enthusiasts. It's called the Bronco Overland concept, and it offers a brief-but-interesting look at some gear for extended off-grid adventures.

The obvious addition is the large roof-mounted tent. It's a two-person heavy-duty tent from Yakima, accessed by a deployable ladder. Since camping isn't just about sleeping, the interior gets a cargo management system that includes an ARB refrigerator, stove, and cooking kit. There's a slide-out tray for the refrigerator, and a tailgate table with folding chairs are part of the package as well.