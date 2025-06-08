No Judge, No Jury, Just Fines - San Francisco Finds Gold In Speed Cameras

Drivers in San Francisco now have 33 new reasons to ease off the gas pedal. The city has activated speed cameras across multiple neighborhoods, and they’re not just for show, as real citations are being issued. The move comes as part of an effort to increase safety in the city, and after a two-month trial period. In those few weeks, the city issued over 350,000 warnings via the speed cameras. These are the very first speed cameras in California. Drivers caught going 11 mph (18 km/h) over the limit will receive a $50 ticket. Going 16 mph (26 km/h) over the limit results in a $100 fine. Anyone exceeding the limit by 26 mph (42 km/h) will be fined $200, and drivers hitting triple-digit speeds at 100 mph (161 km/h) or more can expect a $500 ticket in the mail.



