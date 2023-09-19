No Judge, No Jury, Just The Fine - California Installs Automatic Speeding Ticket Cameras

California could be about to get a new weapon in the battle against speeding drivers and it’s not a Challenger SRT Demon 170 or a new helicopter. A bill allowing six cities in the state to install fixed, automated speed cameras has already passed, and now only needs Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature to become law.

Assembly Bill 645 wants to give Los Angeles, Long Beach, Glendale, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose the right to set up pilot schemes that would deploy speed camera machines close to schools, in areas with known street racing problems, and at dangerous intersections to help cut road deaths and traffic-related injuries.