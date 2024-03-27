No Limits May Not Be A Good Thing - Rapper Shows Off His Eclectic Taste With Custom Wrapped Urus

The number of tuned Lamborghini Uruses is unknown to anyone, yet the list has just grown to include another copy. And it's a celeb-owned one.
 
This one has Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown in the papers, better known as Swae Lee. The 30-year-old rapper chose a weird configuration for his Italian super crossover, which features a custom wrap, a widebody kit, and new wheels.
 
The wrap seems to have been inspired by Germany's police cars. It mixes blue and yellow accents on a white base and is sprinkled with some custom decals on each side. The car's left-hand side is decorated with pineapples, and the left one shows fish.
 


