No Longer A Deal? Ford Maverick Prices Leap 30% In 3 Years

When the Ford Maverick burst onto the scene, it was exactly what the doctor ordered as pricing began at $19,995 and its hybrid powertrain enabled us to get 49 mpg in real-world testing. Unfortunately, times have changed and the Maverick is no longer a steal.

Quite the opposite, as the facelifted pickup will start at $26,295 before a $1,595 destination fee. That’s $6,400 more than the 2022 Maverick and this represents an increase of nearly 30% – including destination – in just three years.