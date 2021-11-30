No Road Trips For You: Toyota To Focus On Price Not Range With EV Strategy

Toyota has been dragging its feet related to electric cars for some time. It's the world leader when it comes to hybrids, and it offers a few plug-in hybrid electric cars. However, in terms of a fully electric car, Toyota has been notably absent since the early Tesla-powered RAV4 EV.

Now, the automaker, like most others, is beginning to move forward, albeit slowly. As Toyota and its executives continue to comment on EVs, there are always different excuses about why the brand hasn't embraced electrification, and what its plans may look like going forward.



