No Safe Spaces: GM Bolt Plant Shut Down After Worker Dies In Workplace Violence

A 49-year-old Pontiac man is dead following a fight at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday in a news release.
The sheriff's office also said in the release that it had a 48-year-old male coworker in custody.
In the release Oakland County Sheriff's Communications Officer Steve Huber said detectives will present the case to prosecutors Friday for possible homicide charges. Also, the release said the suspect's hometown was not known, but the victim worked at the plant for about seven months.
