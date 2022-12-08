No Safe Spaces: GM Bolt Plant Shut Down After Worker Dies In Workplace Violence

Agent009 submitted on 8/12/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:13 AM

Views : 134 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: news.yahoo.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A 49-year-old Pontiac man is dead following a fight at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday in a news release.

The sheriff's office also said in the release that it had a 48-year-old male coworker in custody.

In the release Oakland County Sheriff's Communications Officer Steve Huber said detectives will present the case to prosecutors Friday for possible homicide charges. Also, the release said the suspect's hometown was not known, but the victim worked at the plant for about seven months.



Read Article


No Safe Spaces: GM Bolt Plant Shut Down After Worker Dies In Workplace Violence

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)