No Tax Credit, No Range, No Fast Charging - Who Would Buy A Toyota bZ4X?

Sales of the e-TNGA-based Toyota bZ4X started in the second quarter of 2022, but due to an unfortunate wheels-related recall, customer deliveries were quickly paused. Sales resumed in Q4 and are now ramping up with 1,698 units sold in Q1 2023. Overall, some 2,918 bZ4X were delivered in the US by the end of March.

Besides the recall, there are a few other things that might affect the Toyota bZ4X - driving range (at least for some customers), fast charging, and the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit.