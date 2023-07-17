Nobody Is Buying Those VinFast EVs Despite 10 Year Warranty

Despite offering an incredible warranty, VinFast does not have the start it likely hoped for in the North American market. Automotive News cited Experian and reported the EV newcomer only saw 128 registrations for the VF 8 from January to May.

The coverage includes a 10-year battery and a 10-year/125,000-mile overall warranty. VinFast even offers a compensation program, which pays owners based on the problem encountered. Owners can receive $100 for minor inconveniences, while significant issues will result in a $300 compensation.

But even those extensive aftersales programs didn't help the VinFast VF 8 find many new homes in California, where the two-row midsize crossover is initially offered. The automaker started deliveries in March.