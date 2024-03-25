Noise Lawsuit Against Laguna Seca Race Track Dropped As County Takes Over Venue

There have been no shortage of historic victories earned on track at California’s Laguna Seca Raceway, but the win that will have the biggest impact on its future just happened off track. The world-famous racetrack is celebrating a “favorable resolution” to a lawsuit brought against it in recent months with concerns about its impact on nearby residents. “The future of the track and the amazing recreation area, which is a premier County Park, is bright,” said Nick Pasculli, the communications for the County of Monterey. “Laguna Seca is loved by local, national, and global car enthusiasts and also by the tens of thousands of people who enjoy the beauty of the recreation area.”



Read Article