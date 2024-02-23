Non-Profit Calls For Stricter Laws To Improve Vehicle Road Safety

According to GHSA, a non-profit organization advocating road safety, the road to zero traffic deaths may still be long, but it is possible by "doubling down on the strategies that improve safety." Some of the suggested initiatives are more equitable enforcement focused on bad driving habits, enhanced infrastructure for slowing down cars, and improved vehicle technology.



The organization's data analysis shows that 7,500 people walking were killed in 2022, translating to 20 fatalities per day. That is the most since 1981 despite the advancement in today's safety technologies, including airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners, and loads more safety innovations.