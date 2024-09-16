Nonsense: The Hague Bans Ice Powered Vehicles For EVs Even Though Power Grid Is Powered By Coal

The Hague, Netherlands’ third-largest city, has passed a local ordinance banning fossil fuel advertisements and ads for other highly-polluting services in the city, becoming the first city in the world to do so.

The ban encompasses not just fossil fuel advertising, but also for highly-polluting services like airline and cruise vacations, fossil gas suppliers and, best of all, gasoline-powered vehicles (but really, who would ever want to waste money on an inferior gas vehicle anyway, right Electrek readers?).



It will apply mainly to outdoor advertising in the form of billboards, displays in outdoor walking areas, ads on and inside transit, and so on.