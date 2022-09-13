North Carolina Police Now Checking Vehicles To See If They Are Illegally Squatting

In order to curb the spread of the infamous “Carolina Squat”, North Carolina recently enacted a bill that forbids owners from doing it to their vehicle. Now, state police has been spotted actively measuring vehicles to check for illegal amounts of squat, with a series of photos shared to Facebook showing a North Carolina police officer taking a tape measure to a squatted Toyota 4Runner.

For those unfamiliar, the Carolina Squat refers to an unusual modification in which owners will modify their suspension so the front of their vehicle, typically a truck or SUV, rides significantly higher than the rear. The trend is often accompanied by grossly oversized wheels, resulting in a very distinctive (albeit unattractive) look.