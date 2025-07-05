North Dakota Joins The Speed Freaks - Raises Speed Limits To 80 Miles Per Hour

On Monday, North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong officially finalized provisions to raise the interstate speed limit to 80 miles per hour. However, the passing of House Bill 1298 is accompanied by new speeding fines.

The state had actually been trying to raise speed limits for quite some time. due largely to the fact that neighboring territories (South Dakota and Montana) already had 80 mph interstates. Montana even enjoyed a stint where the state technically has no speed limits during daytime hours. While the determining factor of what constituted excessive speed was often decided by law enforcement, the rules were pretty lax from 1955-1974 and 1995-1999.