Norway EV Sales Plunge After Early Adoptors Are Tapped Out

New passenger car sales in Norway continued the downward trend in July, as the number of registrations amounted to 7,247 (down 31% year-over-year). After the first seven months of this year, the market is down 19.8% at 75,752.

 

Something worrying is happening also with the plug-in electric car sales, as not only did the number of registrations decrease year-over-year for the fourth consecutive month (and sixth time this year) but also the market share.

Last month, 6,013 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered, which is 32.4% less than a year ago. The decrease is substantial and a bit higher than for the overall market. It resulted in a market share of 83.0%, compared to 84.7% a year ago.



