Battery-electric vehicles on the roads of Norway could soon overtake petrol-powered vehicles but it may take three or four more years before they outnumber diesel vehicles.

Norway remains a leader in battery-electric vehicle sales and since the start of this year, roughly 90% of all new vehicles sold in the country have been BEVs. The country is also on track to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2025, becoming the first nation to do so.