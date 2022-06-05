Norway Now Wants Drivers To Park Their EVs And Ride The Bus To Curb Pollution Even More

Norway has been incredibly successful at introducing electric vehicles. In 2021, nearly two-thirds of all new vehicle purchases there were EVs, and combustion sales there are set to end just three years from now in 2025. But there's a new problem for the Scandinavian nation: it needs people to stop driving their EVs so much and get on buses and trains. Electric vehicles, as people who don't necessarily have purely environmental interests at heart are keen to point out, don't totally negate the downsides of, well, vehicles. An electric car is still a car that takes up space on roads, has manufacturing and maintenance costs, and requires energy to move it around, which has to come from somewhere. In Norway, the grid energy is pretty darned clean (92 percent comes from hydroelectric generation, the rest from a mix of wind and thermal renewables) but any car still creates emissions, like upcoming pollutant bombshell tire particulates.



