Norway Sees Energy Consumption Go Through The Roof After Widespread EV Adoption

If you like to stay up to date on what matters in the world of electric vehicles, then you know Norway is a world leader when it comes to electric vehicle adoption. Well, as you can imagine, the country has much higher per-capita energy consumption numbers compared to any other country. Norway has the second highest per-capita electricity usage in the world after Iceland. The average Norwegian used around 23,210 kWh per year in 2019, almost twice what the average American used in the same year. In case you were wondering which country is the world's largest electron guzzler per-capita, well, it’s Iceland, a small and cold country where the vast majority of buildings are warmed using electricity (most of which is renewably generated by harnessing clean geothermal energy, though); plug-ins are growing in popularity in Iceland too.



Read Article