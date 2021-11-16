Norway Warns Tesla Owners They Are Being Targeted

According to a recent article in Electrek, professional thieves may be going after Tesla vehicles in Norway, the unofficial EV capital of the world. A few Teslas have gone missing, and police in the area have warned Tesla owners that their cars may be specifically targeted. However, the authorities don't yet know or understand how the criminals are stealing the cars.

Tesla's vehicles, just like essentially all vehicles, can be stolen. That said, some folks will tell you it's harder to steal a Tesla than many other cars, and if people do steal one, there's a very good chance it will be recovered.



