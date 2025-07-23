Norwegian Judge Orders Tesla To Buy Back Model S Plaid After Track Braking Failure

Tesla Model S Plaid owner took the electric automaker to court and won after his EV cooked its brakes on the first turn of a track day. He sued Tesla for misleading advertising as it marketed the car specifically for track use, though in his experience, that was far from the case. The judge has even ordered Tesla to buy back the 1,020-horsepower sedan as a result. The ruling was issued in Oslo District Court, citing violation of Norway’s Consumer Protection Act. Vilhelm Dybwad, the Model S Plaid owner who initiated the suit against Tesla, reached out to The Drive about his misfortune. “The stock brakes are horrible, inadequate, and downright dangerous for any type of track driving,” he wrote in an email. “We got the error message that the bakes were too hot while under braking for the first corner (after the warmup lap) at Rudskogen Motorcenter.”



Read Article