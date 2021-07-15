Norwegian Mustang Mach-E SUVs Are Experiencing Fires When Using Regen Braking

Ford has pledged to address an issue that has emerged in a number of Mustang Mach-E vehicles in Norway, which resulted in the all-electric crossovers shutting down in a popular tourist spot. The American automaker has noted that a software update should fix the issue.

As noted by Norway-based motoring news outlet Motor.no, several Mustang Mach-E owners reported that their vehicles suddenly stopped while they were driving down the winding and steep “Eagle Road” down to Geiranger, one of the country’s most famous tourist roads. All six of the Mustang Mach-E units that exhibited the issue had to be transported to the nearest Ford workshop.