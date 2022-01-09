Norwegian Tesla Owners Hunger Strike Doesn't Last 24 Hours After Participants Realize No Snacks Were Provided

Earlier this week, we reported that a group of Norwegian Tesla owners was planning a hunger strike to protest defects in their cars. In doing so, they hoped to get the attention of Elon Musk himself. The strike is already over, and I don't think they made much progress because it lasted just 24 hours.

What's more, 16 of the 20 participants couldn't make it a full day without a snack. This is according to an email the group sent to The Drive, in which they also provided more details on the so-called strike.



