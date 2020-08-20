Not To Be Out Done By The Kia Telluride 'Night Edition', Hyundai Slides In 2021 Palisade 'Calligraphy' Package.

You've already seen our coverage and photos of the 2021 Kia Telluride 'Night Edition' but what you may not know is Hyundai made a similar move with their Palisade.
They added a new 'Calligraphy' package for 2021 which includes:
2021 PALISADE CALLIGRAPHY?
Adds to Palisade Limited trim:
Mechanical
* HTRAC® AWD with AWD Lock
* Downhill Brake Control
* Snow Mode
?Exterior
* Calligraphy-exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels
* HTRAC® badging
* Calligraphy-exclusive front grille fascia
* Premium side door garnish
* Premium rear-accent lighting signature
* Ultra-wide LED center high-mount stoplight (CHMSL)
* Puddle lamps
?Interior
* Quilted-leather door panels
* Microfiber-suede headliner
* Premium cargo sill protection plate
* Perforated-leather steering wheel
?
2021 Palisade has also undergone significant content repackaging to give buyers of all trim levels added comfort & convenience while streamlining shopper trim selections. Much of the former Drive Guidance package, including high-demand features such as a 10.25-inch navigation system, Highway Drive Assist, SiriusXM® Radio, Blue Link, and Driver Talk (in-car intercom system), was added to the Premium package and above.
Further, Multiple Device Connection capability, HD radio® and Wireless Smartphone Connectivity (for Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®) have been added to the SE model and above for vehicles without navigation. This generous repackaging ensures even more Palisade customers can enjoy these popular technologies in their ownership experience. Even more, LED headlamps are now standard, while sunroof and LED map-interior lights have been added to the SEL model and above. Palisade trailer pre-wiring connectors, an important feature for those Palisade buyers who tow, has been upgraded from a 4-pin connector to an enhanced 7-pin connector design. Finally, a premium melange headliner has been added to the Premium package.
So take a look at them both and tell us WHICH company made the more DESIRABLE edition?
2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Edition Photo Gallery
2021 Kia Telluride Night Edition Photos
2021 Kia Telluride Night Edition