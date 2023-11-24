Nothing But Lies - Extensive Study Pegs True Cost Of EV Ownership At $17 Per Gallon

The electric vehicle story seems to have changed lately from an expectation of rapid adoption and frantic production to a reality of cooling interest and pullbacks in investments.



General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report pushed back its EV targets and postponed its coming EV lineup in what it called an effort to ensure profitability; Ford (F) - Get Free Report postponed $12 billion in EV investments; Hertz is slowing the electrification of its fleets, in part citing weak resale value; and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report remains engaged in a price war meant to entice skeptical buyers.





