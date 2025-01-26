Nothing Shows Executive Incompetence Better Than Wasting Millions In Ad Dollars In The NFC Championship On This Turd.

The GMC Hummer EV is perhaps the most egregious example of executive folly in the automotive industry today. Here's a vehicle that, in the age of environmental consciousness and efficiency, decides to double down on bulk, battery, and bravado. Weighing in at over 9,000 pounds, this behemoth not only guzzles electricity like a gas-guzzler from the '80s but also carries a starting price that could fund a small startup. At around $110,000, the Hummer EV is less an innovation and more a monument to misplaced priorities.



The decision by GM executives to throw millions into advertising during the NFC Championship is nothing short of corporate lunacy. This isn't just burning cash; it's setting it on fire in a field of oil in plain view of the public. The Hummer EV, with its dismal sales figures – reportedly, only two were sold in the first quarter – is the epitome of an unsellable turd. It's like trying to sell ice to Eskimos but with less charm and far more waste.



What were they thinking? The Hummer brand was once synonymous with excess and environmental disregard, and in its electric reincarnation, it hasn't shed that skin; it's just traded one form of excess for another. Advertising this monstrosity during one of the year's most watched sports events is not just a waste of advertising dollars; it's an insult to consumers, a slap in the face to the planet, and a testament to how out of touch GM's leadership is with the market's current pulse. If this is what passes for innovation, then GM might as well be driving backwards into the future





