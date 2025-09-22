Now Even The British Are Getting In To The Pickup Truck Market

The British brand MG Motor, currently owned by China's SAIC Motor, is expanding the model line in the Land Down Under with the MGU9 and has a nice surprise for customers – the official launch brings with it lower pricing than previously teased. Founded in 1924 in Oxford, the United Kingdom, the British MG brand has been operating under Chinese patronage since late 2007, when SAIC Motor took control of the Nanjing Automobile Corporation (NAC), which in turn bought the brand in 2005 from the former MG Rover Group. After the new parent started mentoring it, the nameplate has slowly but steadily regained at least some of its notoriety across international markets.



