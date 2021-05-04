Now That Kia/Hyundai Can Stand Toe To Toe With The Japanese, They Plan To Out Style Them

Ask writers and readers of InsideEVs about 800V systems and V2L, and they’ll immediately know what a difference these things make concerning charging. For people that are still wondering about electric cars, it may still make no difference. This is why Hyundai and Kia are betting heavily on the designs respectively of the Ioniq 5 and the EV6. While the Ioniq 5’s looks were almost unanimously cherished by the public and critics, the EV6 has a more polarizing style. According to Automotive News, as long as the styling makes them stand out from the competition, that’s precisely what Hyundai wanted.







