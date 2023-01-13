Now That Tesla Just Dropped A BOMB On Model Y Pricing! What IDIOT Would Buy A Cadillac Lyriq Or SIMILAR EV NOW?

If Elon Musk was sending a song to the competition tonight without a doubt it would be the Gap Band's 'You Dropped A BOMB On Me'



Now, the Model Y with the tax credit is a mid-40's SUV as of tonights announcement.



Which tells us competitors like GM and others are COMPLETELY screwed with their own EV financial models.



Which begs the question, what IDIOT would buy a Cadillac Lyriq now?



The Caddy is way more expensive now and DOESN'T get the tax credit.



It also can't be good for Ford, Kia and Hyundai either.



2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Pricing



In the fall of 2022, however, the Lyriq rear-drive model arrives with an MSRP of $61,795. The Cadillac Lyriq all-wheel-drive model arrives at dealers in early 2023, priced at $63,795. Note: The new Lyriq is not eligible for a federal tax credit.



Time to face the music auto world!



Discuss...













