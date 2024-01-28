Now That The EV SLOWDOWN Is In Full Force, Should Ford Do A Hybrid And Plug-in Mach-E?

When Ford launched the Mustang Mach-E in 2019 we gave it a thumbs but said they should launch it in EV, Hybrid, and Plug-in models.



Of course, the majority of major media (progressive leftist activists, not journalists) were AGHAST when we suggested such blasphemy.



And just like with virtually all of the predictions and suggestions we've recommended over the years, a hybrid or plug-in Mach-e would actually be a way to actually get the model selling again.



Looks like Toyota listened and it is the winning equation as they are dominated the competition.



Let the PEOPLE chose.



Think we're still wrong?



Then answer this...if a hybrid Mach-e was on the lot next to an Escape or an Edge what would YOU chose? Or next to a Tucson?



The Mustang is a much better looking product inside and out.



Jim, you should seriously consider it.





