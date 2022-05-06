Now That The New Bronco Reliability CAN'T Be Trusted With The Ongoing Engine Failures, Will That END The Dealer Markups?

To refresh your memories from our report a few days ago re: Bronco engine issues...



"The 2021 Ford Bronco is now the focus of a federal safety investigation after 32 Bronco owners complained of alarming engine failure experiences.



"Under normal driving conditions without warning the vehicle may experience a loss of motive power without restart due to catastrophic engine failure related to a faulty valve within 2.7 L Eco-Boost Engines," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report. It says the investigation opened May 27.



Documents filed by Ford with NHTSA say 25,538 Broncos may have this problem."



So the question now is will customers shy away and the dealer markups die now that the reliability cannot be trusted?



Discuss...









Read Article