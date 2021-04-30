Now There Is A Shortage Of Truckers To Deliver Fuel To Gas Stations

The pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives, but the simple act of driving has been largely unaffected.

Unfortunately, that could change as CNN is reporting gas shortages could be on the horizon but not because of a lack of supply.

Instead, the issue is a shortage of drivers who deliver fuel to gas stations. The publication notes the National Tank Truck Carriers association says 20-25% of tanker trucks are parked due to a lack of qualified drivers and that’s roughly double what it was at this point in 2019.