Now You Can Sport A WOODY With Your Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Agent009 submitted on 8/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:54:27 PM

Views : 518 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new Jeep Grand Wagoneer is already a decent full-size SUV, but to me, it’s always been missing a certain something. That something is WOOD. Clearly someone else agrees with me.

 

Wagonmaster – a Texas based company that specializes in all things Wagoneer – will now sell you “wood” for the side of your new Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer. It’s a dream come true for weirdos like me.

The paneling extends from just behind the headlights, down the front and rear doors, and ends on the rear-quarter panel, just in front of the taillights. In addition, there’s a wooden appliqué that can be placed behind the rear license plate. It also comes with a little vinyl wood strip that you can place along the roof rails.



Read Article


Now You Can Sport A WOODY With Your Jeep Grand Wagoneer

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)