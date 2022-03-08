Now You Can Sport A WOODY With Your Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The new Jeep Grand Wagoneer is already a decent full-size SUV, but to me, it’s always been missing a certain something. That something is WOOD. Clearly someone else agrees with me. Wagonmaster – a Texas based company that specializes in all things Wagoneer – will now sell you “wood” for the side of your new Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer. It’s a dream come true for weirdos like me.



The paneling extends from just behind the headlights, down the front and rear doors, and ends on the rear-quarter panel, just in front of the taillights. In addition, there’s a wooden appliqué that can be placed behind the rear license plate. It also comes with a little vinyl wood strip that you can place along the roof rails.



