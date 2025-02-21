Nurburgring Bans Motorcycles From Tourist Driving Sessions

Motorcycles have been banned from Touristenfahrten sessions on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, in what has been called one of the most significant policy changes at the famed German circuit in its history. The track cites safety concerns as the main reason for the immediate ban, although financial considerations likely played a role as well. Up until this point, the Touristenfahrten sessions open to the public have been accessible to cars and motorcycles. Vehicles with four-wheels and two-wheels have been sharing the circuit for decades, but the sometimes tumultuous relationship between drivers and riders has created tension at the circuit.



