Nurburgring Lap Record For Production EVs Finally Falls To The Tesla Model S Plaid

Earlier today some video was posted showing Tesla running a brand new Model S Plaid at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and the presumption was that the California EV brand was aiming for a new record. The electric car production record at the ‘Ring was most recently claimed by Porsche with the Taycan Turbo in 2019 just before the car was officially launched, with the German entry running a 7:42.3. Today, as confirmed by company CEO and PR man Elon Musk on Twitter, the Plaid has run a 7:30.9. Not bad.



