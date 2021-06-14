OH CANADA! The Exchange Rate Is 27%. So WHY DOES The F-150 Lightning Cost Over 40% MORE There?

Posted by a Canadian after wanting a new F-150 Lightning.



“I think the F-150 lightening has been one of the most exciting announcements of the year so far, but when I went looking into getting one here in the Canadian market I was very surprised to see a $68,000 CAD base level MSRP - ~$56,000 USD, or a full $16,000 USD more than the USA base level MSRP. I could understand a few thousand difference, but a 40% difference in cost is insane. What gives? Does anyone have any idea why there's such a drastic difference in price between the two markets?”



We may have the answer…



FREE HEALTHCARE COSTS A LOT OF MONEY!



Or is there another reason?



Oh, and why we're talking about CANADA. OPEN THE DAMN BORDER!!! 001 wants his HOCKEY BEER and to come visit this summer!





Read Article