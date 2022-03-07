OH THE HUMANITY! 80 Ferrari Monza's DAMAGED By UNEXPECTED RAIN In Italy!

Over 80 Ferrari Monza SP1s and SP2s were caught out in an unexpected rainfall at the inaugural ‘Ferrari Cavalcade Icona.’













